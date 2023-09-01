The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) Shares Purchased by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,352,760 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 162,099 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $288,643,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 97.1% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 609 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Exos TFP Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. 81.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Bank of New York Mellon alerts:

Insider Transactions at Bank of New York Mellon

In related news, insider Kurtis R. Kurimsky sold 14,045 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.64, for a total transaction of $641,013.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,816 shares in the company, valued at $1,086,962.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP J Kevin Mccarthy sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.33, for a total value of $1,621,550.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 98,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,545,065.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Kurtis R. Kurimsky sold 14,045 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.64, for a total value of $641,013.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,086,962.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on BK shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Bank of New York Mellon in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $58.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $43.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $49.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.90.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on BK

Bank of New York Mellon Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BK traded up $0.72 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $45.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 353,336 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,170,904. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 12-month low of $36.22 and a 12-month high of $52.26. The company has a market cap of $35.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.67.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The bank reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $4.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.37 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 11.88% and a net margin of 10.95%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.15 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.87 EPS for the current year.

Bank of New York Mellon Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 28th were issued a $0.42 dividend. This is a boost from Bank of New York Mellon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 27th. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.98%.

Bank of New York Mellon Profile

(Free Report)

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of New York Mellon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of New York Mellon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.