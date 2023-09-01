Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Buys 102,401 Shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Free Report) by 2.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,057,473 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 102,401 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 1.33% of Equity Residential worth $303,439,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in EQR. Securian Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 0.6% in the first quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,128 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,688,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 28.3% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 879 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its position in shares of Equity Residential by 41.6% during the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 694 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division grew its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 2.5% during the first quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 8,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $504,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Equity Residential by 5.9% in the first quarter. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,792 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.79% of the company’s stock.

EQR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Equity Residential from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Equity Residential from $71.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Equity Residential from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $60.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. TheStreet upgraded Equity Residential from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Equity Residential from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.53.

In other Equity Residential news, COO Michael L. Manelis sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.04, for a total transaction of $165,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 22,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,508,617.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

EQR stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $64.81. The company had a trading volume of 66,343 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,905,781. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.19. Equity Residential has a 52 week low of $54.60 and a 52 week high of $77.92. The company has a market cap of $24.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.33, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a 50 day moving average of $65.82 and a 200 day moving average of $63.20.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 26th were issued a dividend of $0.6625 per share. This represents a $2.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 23rd. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 119.91%.

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract affluent long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 304 properties consisting of 80,212 apartment units, with an established presence in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco and Southern California, and an expanding presence in Denver, Atlanta, Dallas/Ft.

