Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $312.92 Million Holdings in New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its holdings in shares of New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,615,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,134,563 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in New York Community Bancorp were worth $312,922,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,081,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,593,000 after acquiring an additional 63,418 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 95.1% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 146,581 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,571,000 after purchasing an additional 71,460 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 2.7% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 60,084 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $644,000 after purchasing an additional 1,587 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 122.0% in the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 36,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $392,000 after buying an additional 20,121 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new position in New York Community Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.52% of the company’s stock.

New York Community Bancorp Stock Up 0.6 %

NYCB stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $12.35. 526,894 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,624,435. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. New York Community Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.81 and a twelve month high of $14.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $12.10 and its 200 day moving average is $10.39. The firm has a market cap of $8.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.10.

New York Community Bancorp Dividend Announcement

New York Community Bancorp ( NYSE:NYCB Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.15. New York Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.29% and a net margin of 43.28%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $851.59 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that New York Community Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.44 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 7th were paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.51%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 4th. New York Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.92%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Reginald E. Davis sold 24,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.60, for a total value of $302,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 81,416 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,025,841.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.62% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on NYCB shares. Raymond James upped their target price on New York Community Bancorp from $14.00 to $17.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of New York Community Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of New York Community Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Bank of America increased their price target on New York Community Bancorp from $13.00 to $15.00 in a report on Sunday, July 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised New York Community Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, New York Community Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $12.25.

About New York Community Bancorp

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Flagstar Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company's deposit products include interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

