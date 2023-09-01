William Blair Investment Management LLC Buys 1,461 Shares of Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG)

William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG – Free Report) by 0.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 453,142 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 1,461 shares during the quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Hub Group were worth $38,037,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of HUBG. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Hub Group by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 476,770 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $40,020,000 after purchasing an additional 6,833 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Hub Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,950,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Hub Group by 2.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 259,476 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $21,780,000 after buying an additional 5,121 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Hub Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $499,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its position in Hub Group by 21.8% in the first quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 83,673 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,024,000 after acquiring an additional 14,975 shares during the period. 90.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HUBG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Hub Group from $95.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Stephens boosted their price target on Hub Group from $85.00 to $91.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on Hub Group in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on Hub Group from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Hub Group from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Hub Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.83.

HUBG stock opened at $78.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.67. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $82.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.99. Hub Group, Inc. has a one year low of $67.77 and a one year high of $104.67. The company has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a PE ratio of 9.35 and a beta of 0.93.

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. Hub Group had a net margin of 5.69% and a return on equity of 17.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.03 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Hub Group, Inc. will post 6.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hub Group, Inc, a supply chain solutions provider, offers transportation and logistics management services in North America. The company's transportation services include intermodal, truckload, less-than-truckload, flatbed, temperature-controlled, and dedicated and regional trucking, as well as final mile, railcar, small parcel, and international transportation.

