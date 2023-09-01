Aviva PLC Buys 70,643 Shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT)

Aviva PLC lifted its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Free Report) by 80.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 158,005 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 70,643 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services were worth $27,724,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in JBHT. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 142,355 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $24,821,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,242 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $390,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 32,132 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,603,000 after acquiring an additional 3,252 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,040 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $702,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 9.9% during the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 9,043 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,587,000 after acquiring an additional 811 shares during the last quarter. 73.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at J.B. Hunt Transport Services

In other news, EVP Eric Mcgee sold 400 shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.26, for a total value of $76,104.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $95,130. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Darren P. Field sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.35, for a total transaction of $510,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,413,373.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Eric Mcgee sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.26, for a total transaction of $76,104.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 500 shares in the company, valued at $95,130. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,502 shares of company stock valued at $2,284,358 over the last quarter. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Price Performance

NASDAQ JBHT traded up $1.89 on Friday, hitting $189.77. The company had a trading volume of 24,895 shares, compared to its average volume of 731,003. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $191.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $180.90. The company has a market capitalization of $19.61 billion, a PE ratio of 22.94, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.15. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $156.28 and a 12-month high of $209.21.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The transportation company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.90 by ($0.09). J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 23.06%. The company had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 7.72 earnings per share for the current year.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 4th were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 3rd. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s payout ratio is currently 20.51%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

JBHT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $162.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. 51job restated a “reiterates” rating on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $170.00 to $190.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $195.30.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Profile

(Free Report)

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in North America. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

Featured Stories

