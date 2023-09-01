William Blair Investment Management LLC Buys 2,462 Shares of Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN)

William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 802,287 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,462 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned approximately 1.27% of Werner Enterprises worth $36,496,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Werner Enterprises by 55.2% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 742 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Werner Enterprises by 135.2% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 821 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of Werner Enterprises during the first quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Werner Enterprises by 17.1% in the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,269 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Werner Enterprises by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,300 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WERN stock opened at $41.61 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $44.39 and its 200 day moving average is $44.89. Werner Enterprises, Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.84 and a 1-year high of $50.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The company has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.76, a PEG ratio of 6.07 and a beta of 0.81.

Werner Enterprises ( NASDAQ:WERN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The transportation company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $811.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $819.28 million. Werner Enterprises had a net margin of 5.41% and a return on equity of 13.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.87 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Werner Enterprises, Inc. will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 2nd will be issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 29th. Werner Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.86%.

WERN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded Werner Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Werner Enterprises from $52.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Werner Enterprises from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Werner Enterprises from $57.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Werner Enterprises from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.18.

Werner Enterprises, Inc, a transportation and logistics company, engages in transporting truckload shipments of general commodities in interstate and intrastate commerce in the United States, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics segments.

