Aviva PLC Raises Stake in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

Aviva PLC lifted its stake in shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO – Free Report) by 30.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 256,169 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 59,940 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $28,783,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Atmos Energy by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 28,137 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,161,000 after purchasing an additional 2,976 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its stake in Atmos Energy by 4.6% during the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 28,488 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,201,000 after acquiring an additional 1,248 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Atmos Energy by 177.9% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,675 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $863,000 after purchasing an additional 4,913 shares during the period. SouthState Corp grew its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 1,483 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 10,002 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,124,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Atmos Energy alerts:

Atmos Energy Stock Up 0.6 %

ATO traded up $0.66 on Friday, hitting $116.61. 34,148 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 820,811. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $118.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $115.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Atmos Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $97.71 and a twelve month high of $125.28. The company has a market cap of $17.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.61.

Atmos Energy Announces Dividend

Atmos Energy ( NYSE:ATO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.03). Atmos Energy had a return on equity of 8.38% and a net margin of 19.02%. The company had revenue of $662.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $959.54 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Atmos Energy Co. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 21st will be issued a $0.74 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 18th. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. Atmos Energy’s payout ratio is 50.68%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on ATO. Barclays started coverage on shares of Atmos Energy in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $122.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Atmos Energy from $126.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Atmos Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $132.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Monday. Bank of America lowered their price target on Atmos Energy from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Atmos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $125.00.

Get Our Latest Report on Atmos Energy

Insider Transactions at Atmos Energy

In related news, Director Kim R. Cocklin sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.44, for a total value of $1,468,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 212,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,952,711.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Atmos Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Atmos Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atmos Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.