Aviva PLC Has $27.98 Million Stake in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Aviva PLC reduced its position in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 734,474 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 4,988 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $27,980,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ENB. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Enbridge by 109,143.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 48,468,082 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,895,102,000 after buying an additional 48,423,715 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Enbridge in the 4th quarter valued at about $723,255,000. FIL Ltd lifted its position in shares of Enbridge by 123.2% in the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 9,778,646 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $372,840,000 after purchasing an additional 5,396,818 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 60.7% during the first quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 11,285,240 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $430,081,000 after purchasing an additional 4,260,869 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in Enbridge by 182.0% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 5,737,938 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $218,902,000 after purchasing an additional 3,703,204 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Enbridge from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 7th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on Enbridge from $62.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Enbridge in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.67.

Shares of ENB stock traded up $0.29 on Friday, hitting $35.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 490,189 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,687,853. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.84. Enbridge Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.96 and a fifty-two week high of $43.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $36.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.45.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB – Get Free Report) (TSE:ENB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51. The company had revenue of $7.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.49 billion. Enbridge had a return on equity of 10.20% and a net margin of 8.58%. Research analysts anticipate that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.58%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 14th. This is an increase from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 187.86%.

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

