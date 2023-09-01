Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) Stake Lifted by Aviva PLC

Aviva PLC grew its position in shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Free Report) by 50.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 158,839 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 53,059 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC owned 0.10% of Veeva Systems worth $29,193,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VEEV. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new position in Veeva Systems in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Veeva Systems during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new position in Veeva Systems during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Veeva Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.07% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Veeva Systems

In related news, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.22, for a total transaction of $30,275.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,942 shares in the company, valued at $3,205,765.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 10.98% of the company’s stock.

Veeva Systems Stock Performance

Shares of Veeva Systems stock traded up $6.80 during trading on Friday, hitting $215.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 219,243 shares, compared to its average volume of 959,020. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 52 week low of $151.02 and a 52 week high of $215.82. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $197.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $184.51. The company has a market capitalization of $34.53 billion, a PE ratio of 65.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.96.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 30th. The technology company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.08. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 23.85%. The business had revenue of $590.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $582.28 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.7 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on VEEV shares. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $225.00 price target on shares of Veeva Systems in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Veeva Systems in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $210.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Guggenheim raised Veeva Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $226.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $232.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $213.43.

Veeva Systems Profile

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and data solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States.

