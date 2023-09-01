Lifestyle Communities Limited to Issue Final Dividend of $0.06 (ASX:LIC)

Lifestyle Communities Limited (ASX:LIC – Get Free Report) declared a final dividend on Friday, September 1st, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 5th will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share on Thursday, October 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date is Sunday, September 3rd.

Lifestyle Communities Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.65, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a current ratio of 2.20.

Lifestyle Communities Company Profile

Lifestyle Communities Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides housing for its homeowners in community in Australia. The company operates 26 communities, including 19 in operation and 7 in planning or development. It serves working, semi-retired, and retired people. The company was formerly known as Namberry Limited and changed its name to Lifestyle Communities Limited in June 2007.

