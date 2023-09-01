Peter Warren Automotive Holdings Limited (ASX:PWR) Plans $0.11 Final Dividend

Peter Warren Automotive Holdings Limited (ASX:PWR – Get Free Report) declared a final dividend on Friday, September 1st, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.11 per share on Monday, October 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date is Sunday, September 3rd.
Peter Warren Automotive Stock Performance
The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 111.91.
About Peter Warren Automotive
