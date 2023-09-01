Peter Warren Automotive Holdings Limited (ASX:PWR) Plans $0.11 Final Dividend

Peter Warren Automotive Holdings Limited (ASX:PWR – Get Free Report) declared a final dividend on Friday, September 1st, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.11 per share on Monday, October 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date is Sunday, September 3rd.

Peter Warren Automotive Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 111.91.

About Peter Warren Automotive

Peter Warren Automotive Holdings Limited engages in the retail of new and used motor vehicles in Australia. The company also provides vehicle maintenance and repair services, parts, and protection and other aftermarket products; accessories and car care products; and extended service contracts, as well as financing and insurance services.

