Qualitas Real Estate Income Fund (ASX:QRI) to Issue Interim Dividend of $0.01

Qualitas Real Estate Income Fund (ASX:QRI – Get Free Report) declared a interim dividend on Friday, September 1st, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 14th will be given a dividend of 0.012 per share on Thursday, September 14th. This represents a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 4th.
Qualitas Real Estate Income Fund Price Performance
Qualitas Real Estate Income Fund is a finance company in the Real Estate Development industry.
