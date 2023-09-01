Beach Energy Limited (ASX:BPT) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.02 Per Share

Beach Energy Limited (ASX:BPT – Get Free Report) announced a final dividend on Friday, September 1st, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.02 per share on Monday, October 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date is Sunday, September 3rd. This is a boost from Beach Energy’s previous final dividend of $0.01.
Beach Energy Price Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.53.
About Beach Energy
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Beach Energy
- How to Invest in Communication Stocks
- 5 Critical Takeaways From MongoDB’s Q2 Results for AI Investors
- Why Invest in 5G? How to Invest in 5G Stocks
- 3 Stocks to Buy Now Ahead of Seasonal September Tailwinds
- Investing in the High PE Growth Stocks
- What’s Behind VinFast’s Electrifying Rise?
Receive News & Ratings for Beach Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beach Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.