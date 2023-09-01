Atlas Pearls Limited (ASX:ATP) Announces $0.00 Final Dividend

Atlas Pearls Limited (ASX:ATP – Get Free Report) announced a final dividend on Friday, September 1st, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.003 per share on Monday, September 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Sunday, September 3rd.
Atlas Pearls Stock Performance
The company has a current ratio of 4.79, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70.
Atlas Pearls Company Profile
