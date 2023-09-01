Fortescue Metals Group Limited (ASX:FMG) Announces $1.00 Final Dividend

Fortescue Metals Group Limited (ASX:FMG – Get Free Report) announced a final dividend on Friday, September 1st, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 27th will be paid a dividend of 1.00 per share on Wednesday, September 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.93%. The ex-dividend date is Sunday, September 3rd.
Fortescue Metals Group Stock Performance
The company has a current ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.48.
Fortescue Metals Group Company Profile
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Fortescue Metals Group
- What Are Dividends? Buy the Best Dividend Stocks
- 5 Critical Takeaways From MongoDB’s Q2 Results for AI Investors
- Golden Cross Stocks: Pattern, Examples and Charts
- 3 Stocks to Buy Now Ahead of Seasonal September Tailwinds
- Best Restaurant Stocks to Invest in Now
- 3 Health Companies with Healthy Insider Buying and Market Support
Receive News & Ratings for Fortescue Metals Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortescue Metals Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.