Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) Trading Down 3.2%

Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 3.2% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $8.55 and last traded at $8.60. Approximately 11,693,608 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 46% from the average daily volume of 21,730,779 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.88.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Plug Power in a report on Thursday, August 10th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Plug Power from $10.25 to $8.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Roth Capital lowered shares of Plug Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of Plug Power from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Plug Power from $15.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Plug Power presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.40.

The company has a current ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.92 and a beta of 1.83.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The electronics maker reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.07). Plug Power had a negative return on equity of 20.27% and a negative net margin of 95.15%. The firm had revenue of $260.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $237.38 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Plug Power Inc. will post -1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PLUG. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Plug Power by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 79,424 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,316,000 after buying an additional 723 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Plug Power by 47.8% during the 4th quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,316 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 749 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Plug Power by 20.6% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,785 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 817 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Plug Power by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,362 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 833 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Plug Power by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 24,853 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 904 shares in the last quarter. 49.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Plug Power Inc delivers end-to-end clean hydrogen and zero-emissions fuel cell solutions for supply chain and logistics applications, on-road electric vehicles, stationary power market, and others in North America and internationally. It engages in building an end-to-end green hydrogen ecosystem, including liquid green hydrogen production, storage and handling, transportation, and dispensing infrastructure.

