SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) Shares Sold by Blair William & Co. IL

Blair William & Co. IL trimmed its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 49,853 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,983 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $16,582,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 5,833 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,023,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 2,664 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $924,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 32,015 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,104,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 1,275 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $442,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $267,000. 32.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA DIA traded up $1.68 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $349.49. The company had a trading volume of 477,760 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,397,954. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $347.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $338.14. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 52-week low of $286.62 and a 52-week high of $356.70.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Company Profile

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

