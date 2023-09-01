Blair William & Co. IL Has $17.15 Million Stake in Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR)

Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR – Free Report) by 5.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 358,812 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,193 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL owned 0.27% of Smartsheet worth $17,151,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of Smartsheet by 11.2% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 15,316,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $839,084,000 after acquiring an additional 1,542,891 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Smartsheet in the fourth quarter valued at about $52,292,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Smartsheet by 81.6% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,808,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,276,000 after acquiring an additional 1,262,177 shares during the last quarter. Eminence Capital LP lifted its stake in shares of Smartsheet by 28.2% during the 4th quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 3,105,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,213,000 after buying an additional 682,804 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Smartsheet by 86.7% during the 1st quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 924,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,167,000 after buying an additional 429,195 shares in the last quarter. 88.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Smartsheet alerts:

Smartsheet Stock Up 1.1 %

Smartsheet stock traded up $0.46 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $42.19. The stock had a trading volume of 48,549 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,403,253. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $40.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.91. Smartsheet Inc has a 12-month low of $25.09 and a 12-month high of $52.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.91 and a beta of 0.99.

Insider Buying and Selling at Smartsheet

Smartsheet ( NYSE:SMAR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 7th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.10. Smartsheet had a negative net margin of 21.39% and a negative return on equity of 34.29%. The firm had revenue of $219.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $214.12 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.53) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Smartsheet Inc will post -1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Michael P. Gregoire purchased 3,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $39.38 per share, for a total transaction of $149,644.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,301 shares in the company, valued at approximately $602,553.38. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 4.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SMAR. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Smartsheet from $50.00 to $44.00 in a report on Monday, June 12th. 888 reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Smartsheet in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Smartsheet from $56.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Smartsheet from $50.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.06.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Smartsheet

Smartsheet Profile

(Free Report)

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Smartsheet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smartsheet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.