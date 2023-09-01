Blair William & Co. IL Buys 4,718 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 238,967 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,718 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $18,725,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S increased its holdings in TJX Companies by 14.7% during the first quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 30,453 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $2,386,000 after buying an additional 3,896 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in TJX Companies by 3.4% during the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 27,139 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $2,127,000 after buying an additional 881 shares during the period. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC increased its holdings in TJX Companies by 4.0% during the first quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 3,671 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in TJX Companies by 4.8% during the first quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,809 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $690,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the period. Finally, Korea Investment CORP increased its holdings in TJX Companies by 9.7% during the first quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 869,970 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $68,171,000 after buying an additional 76,758 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.28% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on TJX shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $93.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $85.00 to $86.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.95.

TJX Companies Stock Performance

NYSE TJX traded up $0.14 on Friday, reaching $92.62. 259,259 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,953,333. The firm has a market cap of $105.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $86.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.79. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $59.78 and a fifty-two week high of $92.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 1.20.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 16th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $12.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.45 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 62.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TJX Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 10th were given a dividend of $0.3325 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 9th. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.00%.

Insider Activity at TJX Companies

In other TJX Companies news, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 64,817 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.13, for a total value of $5,906,773.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 135,050 shares in the company, valued at $12,307,106.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other TJX Companies news, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 64,817 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.13, for a total value of $5,906,773.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 135,050 shares in the company, valued at $12,307,106.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kenneth Canestrari sold 4,197 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $377,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 115,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,370,070. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 114,014 shares of company stock worth $10,291,303 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

TJX Companies Company Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Featured Articles

