Blair William & Co. IL Trims Holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Blair William & Co. IL lessened its stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 205,705 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 8,558 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Oracle were worth $19,114,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORCL. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Oracle by 12.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 24,369,890 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $2,264,450,000 after purchasing an additional 2,644,377 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Oracle by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,502,544 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,675,878,000 after buying an additional 1,794,080 shares in the last quarter. Harris Associates L P boosted its position in Oracle by 31.3% in the 4th quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 19,160,481 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,566,178,000 after buying an additional 4,570,472 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Oracle by 1.0% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 17,922,316 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,665,342,000 after acquiring an additional 177,083 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle during the fourth quarter worth $1,409,896,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Oracle alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ORCL shares. Wolfe Research lifted their target price on Oracle from $130.00 to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. VNET Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Oracle in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Oracle from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $75.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Oracle from $105.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Oracle from $116.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.24.

Insider Transactions at Oracle

In other news, EVP Maria Smith sold 3,680 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $423,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,600 shares in the company, valued at $1,909,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Oracle news, Director Jeffrey Berg sold 4,866 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.31, for a total value of $609,758.46. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 207,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,990,421.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Maria Smith sold 3,680 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $423,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,600 shares in the company, valued at $1,909,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 4,175,443 shares of company stock worth $510,658,596. Company insiders own 43.70% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ORCL traded down $0.08 on Friday, reaching $120.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 384,225 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,390,105. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.54, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Oracle Co. has a 52-week low of $60.78 and a 52-week high of $127.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $116.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $103.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $326.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.34, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.00.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $13.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.74 billion. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 470.73% and a net margin of 17.02%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.31 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 4.5 EPS for the current year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 12th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 11th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. Oracle’s payout ratio is currently 52.29%.

Oracle Company Profile

(Free Report)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.