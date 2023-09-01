Blair William & Co. IL Purchases 576 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report) by 0.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 146,696 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $19,668,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $16,490,610,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. First Command Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Capital Analysts LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 140.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSEARCA:VOE traded up $0.97 on Friday, reaching $138.97. 55,601 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 377,177. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $139.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $136.13. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $119.81 and a 12 month high of $147.74. The company has a market capitalization of $16.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 1.05.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

