Blair William & Co. IL Boosts Stake in Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB)

Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB – Free Report) by 1.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 433,060 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,698 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL owned approximately 0.38% of Tenable worth $20,575,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Tenable by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 269,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,285,000 after purchasing an additional 7,400 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Tenable during the 1st quarter worth $94,000. Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tenable by 34.2% during the 4th quarter. Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC now owns 11,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 2,915 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP lifted its stake in shares of Tenable by 30.4% during the 1st quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 825,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,147,000 after purchasing an additional 192,592 shares during the period. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tenable during the 1st quarter worth $86,621,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on TENB shares. UBS Group started coverage on Tenable in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Stephens began coverage on Tenable in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on Tenable from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. TheStreet upgraded Tenable from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Tenable in a report on Friday, August 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Tenable has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.93.

In other news, CEO Amit Yoran sold 41,966 shares of Tenable stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.20, for a total transaction of $2,022,761.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 240,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,568,626.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Amit Yoran sold 41,966 shares of Tenable stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.20, for a total value of $2,022,761.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 240,013 shares in the company, valued at $11,568,626.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Stephen A. Vintz sold 2,784 shares of Tenable stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.44, for a total value of $123,720.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 209,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,308,180.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 93,440 shares of company stock valued at $4,330,649. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:TENB traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $45.73. The company had a trading volume of 21,944 shares, compared to its average volume of 918,434. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Tenable Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.80 and a 1 year high of $49.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -63.01 and a beta of 1.24.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.02. Tenable had a negative return on equity of 23.51% and a negative net margin of 10.94%. The business had revenue of $195.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $190.24 million. Equities analysts forecast that Tenable Holdings, Inc. will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cyber exposure solutions for in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. Its platforms include Tenable.io, a cloud-delivered software as a service that provides organizations with a risk-based view of traditional and modern attack surfaces; Tenable.cs, a cloud-native cloud security solutions for security teams to continuously assess the security posture; Tenable.io Web Application Scanning, which provides scanning for modern web applications; Tenable Lumin Exposure View, a measurement tool; and Tenable.asm, an external attack surface management solution.

