BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Purchases 1,722 Shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S raised its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Free Report) by 506.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,062 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,722 shares during the quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $3,155,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,534,104 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,479,806,000 after acquiring an additional 17,826 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 790,755 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,210,020,000 after acquiring an additional 49,657 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 532,108 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $769,136,000 after purchasing an additional 69,852 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 497,285 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $717,762,000 after buying an additional 6,532 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 26.2% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 326,105 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $471,369,000 after acquiring an additional 67,758 shares during the period. 93.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MTD. 51job reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Mettler-Toledo International in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,700.00 to $1,650.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,660.00 to $1,520.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 31st. StockNews.com raised shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,650.00 to $1,525.00 in a research report on Sunday, May 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,470.14.

NYSE MTD opened at $1,226.68 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1,269.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,381.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.98, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.24. The company has a market cap of $26.82 billion, a PE ratio of 30.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.14. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,065.55 and a 52-week high of $1,615.97.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The medical instruments supplier reported $10.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.99 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $982.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 22.48% and a negative return on equity of 2,136.23%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 40.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company's laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, density and refractometry, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.

