BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Purchases 60,235 Shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S boosted its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report) by 288.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 81,152 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after buying an additional 60,235 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $3,320,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 2.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 105,191,820 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $4,303,397,000 after purchasing an additional 2,667,362 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 53,946,760 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $2,206,962,000 after acquiring an additional 626,000 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,533,638 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $628,278,000 after acquiring an additional 753,458 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 14,245,904 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $541,344,000 after acquiring an additional 950,270 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi increased its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 13,496,129 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $611,468,000 after purchasing an additional 1,637,605 shares during the period. 77.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Freeport-McMoRan in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $41.00 price target for the company. Raymond James raised their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Scotiabank reduced their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $49.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $49.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.96.

Freeport-McMoRan Stock Up 3.7 %

Shares of NYSE:FCX opened at $41.39 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $59.34 billion, a PE ratio of 27.52 and a beta of 2.03. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.03 and a 1 year high of $46.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.94 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $40.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.41.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The natural resource company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.01). Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 9.45%. The business had revenue of $5.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.61 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. Freeport-McMoRan’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Freeport-McMoRan Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 14th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 13th. Freeport-McMoRan’s payout ratio is currently 20.69%.

About Freeport-McMoRan

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

Featured Stories

