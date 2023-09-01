BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Acquires 39,508 Shares of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S increased its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Free Report) by 277.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 53,742 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 39,508 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in Apollo Global Management were worth $3,394,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of APO. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 7,183.3% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 274.8% in the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 491 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management in the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 60.86% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Apollo Global Management news, insider James C. Zelter sold 3,010 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.51, for a total transaction of $233,305.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,776,159 shares in the company, valued at $447,710,084.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Apollo Global Management news, insider James C. Zelter sold 60,779 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.22, for a total transaction of $4,814,912.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,678,785 shares in the company, valued at $449,873,347.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider James C. Zelter sold 3,010 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.51, for a total transaction of $233,305.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,776,159 shares in the company, valued at approximately $447,710,084.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 110,959 shares of company stock worth $8,719,609. 8.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on APO. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $92.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $86.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. TheStreet raised shares of Apollo Global Management from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $91.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, August 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Apollo Global Management has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $84.79.

Apollo Global Management Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE APO opened at $87.34 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $80.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market cap of $49.51 billion, a PE ratio of 41.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.67. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a 1 year low of $45.62 and a 1 year high of $87.82.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $793.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $781.82 million. Apollo Global Management had a return on equity of 109.78% and a net margin of 4.91%. Equities analysts anticipate that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 6.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apollo Global Management Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Investors of record on Friday, August 18th were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio is 81.52%.

Apollo Global Management Company Profile

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity and real estate markets. The firm's private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

Featured Articles

