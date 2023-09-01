BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Has $3.75 Million Stake in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S raised its holdings in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI – Free Report) by 25.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,532 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,100 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S owned about 0.06% of Acuity Brands worth $3,752,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Acuity Brands by 87.3% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 148 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Acuity Brands by 1,192.3% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 168 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Acuity Brands during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Acuity Brands by 82.3% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 330 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in shares of Acuity Brands by 96.5% during the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 340 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. 95.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. SpectralCast reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of Acuity Brands in a research report on Friday, June 30th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Acuity Brands in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of Acuity Brands in a report on Friday, June 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $189.14.

NYSE:AYI opened at $161.29 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $163.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $167.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.54. Acuity Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $149.30 and a 12-month high of $202.90.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 29th. The electronics maker reported $3.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.35 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. Acuity Brands had a return on equity of 21.97% and a net margin of 9.34%. On average, analysts anticipate that Acuity Brands, Inc. will post 12.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 18th were paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 17th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.32%. Acuity Brands’s dividend payout ratio is 4.48%.

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting and building management solutions in North America and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Acuity Brands Lighting and Lighting Controls (ABL); and the Intelligent Spaces Group (ISG). The ABL segment provides commercial, architectural, and specialty lighting solutions, as well as lighting controls and components for various indoor and outdoor applications under the Lithonia Lighting, Holophane, Peerless, Gotham, Mark Architectural Lighting, Winona Lighting, Juno, Indy, Aculux, Healthcare Lighting, Hydrel, American Electric Lighting, Sunoptics, eldoLED, nLight, Sensor Switch, IOTA, A-Light, Cyclone, Eureka, Lumniaire LED, Luminis, Dark to Light, RELOC Wiring Solutions, and OPTOTRONIC brands.

