Greenwood Capital Associates LLC Sells 529 Shares of Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR)

Greenwood Capital Associates LLC lessened its stake in shares of Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,045 shares of the company’s stock after selling 529 shares during the quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC’s holdings in Schrödinger were worth $501,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schrödinger by 185.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,362,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,867,000 after acquiring an additional 885,190 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schrödinger by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 449,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,807,000 after acquiring an additional 3,497 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schrödinger during the 1st quarter worth about $497,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Schrödinger by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 74,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,954,000 after purchasing an additional 4,371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new position in shares of Schrödinger during the 1st quarter worth about $213,000. Institutional investors own 81.14% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Schrödinger from $40.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Schrödinger from $78.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of Schrödinger in a report on Friday, August 4th. Citigroup cut their price target on Schrödinger from $52.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on Schrödinger in a report on Friday, May 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.00.

Schrödinger Trading Up 0.3 %

SDGR stock opened at $37.00 on Friday. Schrödinger, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.85 and a 1-year high of $59.24. The firm has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.90 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s 50 day moving average is $44.42 and its 200-day moving average is $34.82.

Schrödinger (NASDAQ:SDGR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.22. The company had revenue of $35.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.28 million. Schrödinger had a negative return on equity of 20.98% and a net margin of 34.24%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Schrödinger, Inc. will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Yvonne Tran sold 12,040 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $602,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $636,050. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Schrödinger news, EVP Kenneth Patrick Lorton sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.06, for a total value of $400,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,497,763.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Yvonne Tran sold 12,040 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $602,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,721 shares in the company, valued at $636,050. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Schrödinger Company Profile

(Free Report)

Schrödinger, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops physics-based computational platform that enables discovery of novel molecules for drug development and materials applications. The company operates in two segments, Software and Drug Discovery. The Software segment is focused on licensing its software to transform molecular discovery for life sciences and materials science industries.

Featured Articles

