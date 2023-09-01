Greenwood Capital Associates LLC Sells 8,843 Shares of iCAD, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICAD)

Greenwood Capital Associates LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iCAD, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICAD – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 320,725 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 8,843 shares during the quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC owned 1.27% of iCAD worth $398,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ICAD. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in iCAD during the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in iCAD during the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new stake in shares of iCAD in the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,000. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of iCAD by 149.1% in the 1st quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. now owns 44,174 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 26,444 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of iCAD by 26.9% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 19,635 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 4,159 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.75% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ICAD opened at $2.28 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.85. The company has a market cap of $58.02 million, a P/E ratio of -4.65 and a beta of 1.28. iCAD, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.05 and a 52-week high of $3.97.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Lake Street Capital lifted their price target on iCAD from $2.50 to $5.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on iCAD in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.00.

iCAD, Inc engages in the provision of cancer detection and therapy solutions in the United States. It operates through two segments, Cancer Detection and Cancer Therapy. The company's breast AI suite includes cancer detection, automated density assessment, and breast cancer risk assessment solutions for both 2D and 3D mammography.

