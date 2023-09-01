Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO) Issues Q3 2023 Earnings Guidance

Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Get Free Report) issued an update on its third quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of -$1.00–$0.70 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of -$0.14. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. Stock Up 6.9 %

NYSE:VSCO opened at $19.18 on Friday. Victoria’s Secret & Co. has a twelve month low of $16.78 and a twelve month high of $48.16. The company has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.86. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.43.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. Victoria’s Secret & Co. had a return on equity of 112.91% and a net margin of 4.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.09 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Victoria’s Secret & Co. will post 2.44 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

VSCO has been the topic of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $50.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Victoria’s Secret & Co. from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and cut their price target for the company from $34.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America cut their price target on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet lowered Victoria’s Secret & Co. from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $44.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $30.17.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Victoria’s Secret & Co.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 774.0% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 638 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. during the second quarter worth about $40,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 26.7% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. during the first quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.29% of the company’s stock.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. Company Profile

Victoria's Secret & Co operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate, and other apparel and beauty products worldwide. It offers intimate apparel, bras, panties, lingerie, sleepwear, loungewear, athletic attire, swimwear, and sport and swim products, as well as beauty products, including fine fragrance, mists, and PINK Beauty products and accessories under the Victoria's Secret, PINK, Victoria's Secret Beauty, and Adore Me brands.

Further Reading

