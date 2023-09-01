Greenwood Capital Associates LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Greenwood Capital Associates LLC reduced its stake in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Free Report) by 30.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,898 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,725 shares during the quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC’s holdings in Generac were worth $421,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Generac in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,181,000. IPG Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Generac in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $6,594,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Generac by 28.2% in the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,909 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $422,000 after buying an additional 859 shares during the period. Executive Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Generac by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,842 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $415,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Generac by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 13,648 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,474,000 after buying an additional 1,650 shares during the period. 87.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on GNRC. StockNews.com began coverage on Generac in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial raised Generac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on Generac from $175.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Citigroup raised their price target on Generac from $127.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott raised Generac from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $143.04.

Insider Buying and Selling at Generac

In other Generac news, EVP Rajendra Kumar Kanuru sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.15, for a total transaction of $37,287.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,478,574.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Rajendra Kumar Kanuru sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.15, for a total value of $37,287.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,478,574.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.15, for a total value of $745,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 612,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,382,713.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Generac Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:GNRC opened at $120.85 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $86.29 and a 52 week high of $244.14. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $131.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $119.66.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by ($0.08). Generac had a net margin of 4.64% and a return on equity of 14.23%. The business had revenue of $1,000.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $979.51 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.99 EPS. Generac’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 5.41 EPS for the current year.

About Generac

(Free Report)

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, energy management devices and solutions, and other power products for the residential, light commercial, and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers residential automatic standby generators, automatic transfer switch, air-cooled engine residential standby generators, and liquid-cooled engine generators; residential storage solution consists of a system of batteries, an inverter, photovoltaic optimizers, power electronic controls, and other components; Mobile Link, a remote monitoring system for home standby generators; smart home solutions, such as smart thermostats and a suite of home monitoring products; smart water heater controllers; residential clean energy solutions; and portable and inverter generators; outdoor power equipment, including trimmers, field and brush mowers, log splitters, stump grinders, chipper shredders, lawn and leaf vacuums, and pressure washers and water pumps; and battery-powered turf care products.

Read More

