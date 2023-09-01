Greenwood Capital Associates LLC Makes New $488,000 Investment in Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL)

Greenwood Capital Associates LLC bought a new position in Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 7,155 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $488,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HXL. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hexcel by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,420,295 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $500,755,000 after acquiring an additional 475,375 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Hexcel by 838.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,810,199 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $400,780,000 after acquiring an additional 6,084,592 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its stake in shares of Hexcel by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,857,258 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $227,132,000 after acquiring an additional 57,276 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Hexcel by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,409,631 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $202,771,000 after acquiring an additional 344,711 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in shares of Hexcel by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,476,907 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $147,301,000 after acquiring an additional 103,891 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.71% of the company’s stock.

Hexcel Stock Performance

Shares of HXL opened at $73.31 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company’s fifty day moving average is $72.53 and its 200-day moving average is $71.33. The firm has a market cap of $6.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.13 and a beta of 1.22. Hexcel Co. has a 12 month low of $50.00 and a 12 month high of $79.08.

Hexcel Announces Dividend

Hexcel ( NYSE:HXL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The aerospace company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $454.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $450.15 million. Hexcel had a net margin of 8.73% and a return on equity of 9.40%. Hexcel’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Hexcel Co. will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 11th. Investors of record on Friday, August 4th were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 3rd. Hexcel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.74%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Hexcel news, insider Gail E. Lehman sold 1,571 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.15, for a total value of $110,205.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $486,981.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on HXL. Wolfe Research raised shares of Hexcel from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $83.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Hexcel in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Hexcel from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $75.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Hexcel from $74.00 to $73.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Hexcel from $71.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.22.

Hexcel Company Profile

(Free Report)

Hexcel Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets carbon fibers, structural reinforcements, honeycomb structures, resins, and composite materials and parts for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial applications. It operates through two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products.

Featured Articles

