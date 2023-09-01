Greenwood Capital Associates LLC Sells 289 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Greenwood Capital Associates LLC lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 10.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,582 shares of the company’s stock after selling 289 shares during the quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $527,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parker Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.2% in the first quarter. Parker Financial LLC now owns 1,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Dohj LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.7% in the first quarter. Dohj LLC now owns 1,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Broadleaf Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.1% in the first quarter. Broadleaf Partners LLC now owns 1,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Autumn Glory Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.6% in the first quarter. Autumn Glory Partners LLC now owns 3,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $684,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.4% in the first quarter. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC now owns 13,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,841,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTI opened at $225.50 on Friday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52-week low of $174.84 and a 52-week high of $228.96. The stock has a market cap of $317.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $221.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $210.79.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

