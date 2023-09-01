iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG) Shares Purchased by SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Free Report) by 6.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,747 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF were worth $333,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TIAA FSB raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 31,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,777,000 after buying an additional 882 shares during the period. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,593,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $618,000. PRW Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $482,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 95.2% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 1,816 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ IUSG opened at $100.05 on Friday. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $76.95 and a 12 month high of $101.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.59 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $98.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.23.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Announces Dividend

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 8th were given a dividend of $0.2197 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 7th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%.

(Free Report)

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (IUSG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap growth stocks. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market cap based on fundamental growth factors. IUSG was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IUSG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.