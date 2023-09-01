Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK) Shares Purchased by Wellington Management Group LLP

Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,936,328 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 166,911 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in Chesapeake Energy were worth $375,358,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Balboa Wealth Partners acquired a new position in Chesapeake Energy during the first quarter worth $261,000. Korea Investment CORP raised its holdings in Chesapeake Energy by 523.3% during the first quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 339,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,836,000 after purchasing an additional 285,251 shares during the last quarter. Keystone Investors PTE Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Chesapeake Energy in the first quarter worth $1,303,000. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 14.5% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after acquiring an additional 608 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chesapeake Energy in the first quarter worth $11,429,000. 97.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chesapeake Energy Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CHK opened at $89.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $11.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Chesapeake Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $69.68 and a 52 week high of $107.31. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.05.

Chesapeake Energy Cuts Dividend

Chesapeake Energy ( NASDAQ:CHK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.10. Chesapeake Energy had a return on equity of 18.92% and a net margin of 49.75%. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $917.52 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.87 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Chesapeake Energy Co. will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 17th will be given a dividend of $0.575 per share. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 16th. Chesapeake Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.42%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CHK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their price target on Chesapeake Energy from $102.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Chesapeake Energy in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Chesapeake Energy from $85.00 to $89.00 in a report on Friday. Benchmark cut their price target on Chesapeake Energy from $107.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, TheStreet raised Chesapeake Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chesapeake Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.00.

Chesapeake Energy Profile

Chesapeake Energy Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties to produce oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays in the Marcellus Shale in the northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania and the Haynesville/Bossier Shales in northwestern Louisiana.

