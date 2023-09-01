William Blair Investment Management LLC Purchases 103,675 Shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB)

William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,286,076 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 103,675 shares during the quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned approximately 1.86% of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust worth $32,097,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 310,205 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,154,000 after buying an additional 38,616 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 73,228 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,028,000 after purchasing an additional 5,632 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its position in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 27.0% in the 4th quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 60,912 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $816,000 after purchasing an additional 12,946 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 620.2% during the 4th quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 328,009 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,392,000 after purchasing an additional 282,468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PGGM Investments purchased a new position in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $11,700,000.

PEB has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $14.50 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. TheStreet upgraded Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $16.50 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.28.

In other Pebblebrook Hotel Trust news, CEO Jon E. Bortz purchased 28,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.84 per share, for a total transaction of $359,520.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,150,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,767,309.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Jon E. Bortz purchased 3,632 shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.69 per share, for a total transaction of $46,090.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,165,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,785,144.38. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jon E. Bortz acquired 28,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.84 per share, for a total transaction of $359,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,150,102 shares in the company, valued at $14,767,309.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:PEB opened at $14.48 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.17. The company has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of -53.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a 12 month low of $12.37 and a 12 month high of $18.81.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.32). Pebblebrook Hotel Trust had a return on equity of 0.20% and a net margin of 0.43%. The firm had revenue of $384.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $382.65 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Pebblebrook Hotel Trust will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th were issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s payout ratio is -14.81%.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE: PEB) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) and the largest owner of urban and resort lifestyle hotels and resorts in the United States. The Company owns 47 hotels and resorts, totaling approximately 12,200 guest rooms across 13 urban and resort markets.

