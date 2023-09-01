iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV) Shares Sold by SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Free Report) by 16.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,861 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,861 shares during the quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $329,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,850,025 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $88,089,000 after purchasing an additional 213,612 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in iShares Silver Trust by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,611,576 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $79,888,000 after buying an additional 83,674 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in iShares Silver Trust by 48.0% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,711,172 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $62,032,000 after buying an additional 879,524 shares during the last quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. increased its stake in iShares Silver Trust by 26.4% during the 1st quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. now owns 1,414,853 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,297,000 after buying an additional 295,793 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simplicity Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 1,730.5% during the first quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 1,386,741 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,675,000 after acquiring an additional 1,310,983 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SLV opened at $22.39 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $21.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.56. iShares Silver Trust has a one year low of $16.19 and a one year high of $23.94.

iShares Silver Trust Company Profile

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

