SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report) by 3.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 490 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $361,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TDG. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,212 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,393,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in TransDigm Group by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 853 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $537,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in TransDigm Group by 9.9% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 155 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Cross Staff Investments Inc raised its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 1.6% during the first quarter. Cross Staff Investments Inc now owns 952 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $702,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 1,651 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,040,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

Get TransDigm Group alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Kevin M. Stein sold 11,833 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $798.13, for a total transaction of $9,444,272.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Kevin M. Stein sold 11,833 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $798.13, for a total transaction of $9,444,272.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 3,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $812.77, for a total transaction of $2,641,502.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,513,567.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 59,602 shares of company stock worth $51,247,446 in the last three months. 7.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TransDigm Group Price Performance

NYSE TDG opened at $903.85 on Friday. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 12 month low of $499.63 and a 12 month high of $940.00. The company has a market capitalization of $49.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.15, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.38. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $881.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $804.86.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The aerospace company reported $7.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.87 by $1.38. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 18.41% and a negative return on equity of 39.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.36 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 23.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on TDG shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of TransDigm Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on TransDigm Group from $920.00 to $975.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $820.00 to $850.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $980.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $840.00 to $910.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $920.54.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TDG

TransDigm Group Profile

(Free Report)

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. Its Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TDG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TransDigm Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransDigm Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.