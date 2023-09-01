SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Sells 9,265 Shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Free Report) by 73.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,265 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF were worth $428,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IBB. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 131,598.4% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,469,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $586,846,000 after purchasing an additional 4,466,451 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 49.9% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,568,159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $204,332,000 after acquiring an additional 521,820 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 13,605.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 402,940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,902,000 after purchasing an additional 400,000 shares in the last quarter. Johns Hopkins University boosted its position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 280.3% in the fourth quarter. Johns Hopkins University now owns 475,389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,414,000 after purchasing an additional 350,389 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 18.1% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,000,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $258,389,000 after purchasing an additional 306,853 shares in the last quarter. 69.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get iShares Biotechnology ETF alerts:

iShares Biotechnology ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IBB stock opened at $128.71 on Friday. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a one year low of $113.37 and a one year high of $138.74. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $127.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $129.54.

iShares Biotechnology ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares Biotechnology ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were given a $0.0062 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 7th. This represents a $0.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.02%.

(Free Report)

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Biotechnology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Biotechnology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.