ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) Shares Purchased by National Pension Service

National Pension Service increased its holdings in shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 127,147 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,259 shares during the quarter. National Pension Service owned approximately 0.15% of ANSYS worth $41,455,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ANSS. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in ANSYS by 12.4% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,254 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $716,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in ANSYS by 59.0% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,430 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,407,000 after purchasing an additional 1,643 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its position in ANSYS by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 2,323 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $738,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in ANSYS by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 301,397 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $95,742,000 after purchasing an additional 10,284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in ANSYS by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 71,045 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $22,567,000 after purchasing an additional 3,063 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.21% of the company’s stock.

Get ANSYS alerts:

ANSYS Stock Up 0.9 %

ANSS stock opened at $318.87 on Friday. ANSYS, Inc. has a 12 month low of $194.23 and a 12 month high of $351.23. The firm has a market cap of $27.68 billion, a PE ratio of 53.15, a P/E/G ratio of 5.78 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $320.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $314.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 2.20.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ANSYS ( NASDAQ:ANSS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.11. ANSYS had a net margin of 24.12% and a return on equity of 11.83%. The business had revenue of $496.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $490.05 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.39 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that ANSYS, Inc. will post 6.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on ANSS. TheStreet cut shares of ANSYS from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Barclays upped their target price on shares of ANSYS from $292.00 to $303.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of ANSYS from $280.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ANSYS in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $320.00 price objective on shares of ANSYS in a report on Friday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ANSYS presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $317.45.

Read Our Latest Report on ANSYS

Insider Activity at ANSYS

In related news, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.99, for a total value of $59,798.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,621 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,082,642.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Janet Lee sold 2,580 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.21, for a total value of $841,621.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 20,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,684,369.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.99, for a total transaction of $59,798.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,082,642.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 68,263 shares of company stock valued at $22,672,660 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

ANSYS Profile

(Free Report)

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. It offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its multiphysics engineering simulation technologies are built and enables engineers to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, electronics, and optical elements in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite and the cloud; power analysis and optimization software suite that manages the power budget, power delivery integrity, and power-induced noise in an electronic design; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANSS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ANSYS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANSYS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.