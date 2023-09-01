National Pension Service Sells 72,209 Shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

National Pension Service lessened its stake in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Free Report) by 13.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 458,164 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 72,209 shares during the period. National Pension Service owned 0.17% of Global Payments worth $47,278,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC increased its stake in Global Payments by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,322,914 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $560,183,000 after acquiring an additional 791,610 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in Global Payments by 24.3% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,850,885 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $401,070,000 after acquiring an additional 752,651 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Global Payments by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,323,828 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $349,800,000 after acquiring an additional 50,467 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Global Payments by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,055,514 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $303,474,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018,338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Global Payments in the 4th quarter valued at $261,300,000. Institutional investors own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Global Payments

In other news, CAO David M. Sheffield sold 2,016 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.47, for a total value of $240,851.52. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,045 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,992,126.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on GPN shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Global Payments from $208.00 to $211.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Barclays lifted their price target on Global Payments from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Global Payments from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Global Payments from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their price target on Global Payments from $190.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.63.

Global Payments Stock Performance

Shares of GPN opened at $126.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $114.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $108.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.00. Global Payments Inc. has a 52 week low of $92.27 and a 52 week high of $136.64.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. Global Payments had a return on equity of 10.98% and a net margin of 8.65%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.23 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Global Payments Inc. will post 9.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Global Payments Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.33%.

Global Payments Company Profile

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization, settlement and funding, customer support, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security, and consolidated billing and reporting services.

