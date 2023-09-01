Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) Stock Position Decreased by National Pension Service

National Pension Service cut its position in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) by 34.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,097,642 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 581,854 shares during the period. National Pension Service owned 0.17% of Devon Energy worth $54,717,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DVN. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Devon Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $364,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Devon Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $188,000. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 52.1% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 99,120 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $5,861,000 after acquiring an additional 33,936 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 414,354 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $24,500,000 after acquiring an additional 34,870 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Devon Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. 68.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:DVN opened at $51.06 on Friday. Devon Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $44.03 and a 1-year high of $78.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.71 billion, a PE ratio of 6.98, a PEG ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 2.32. The business’s 50 day moving average is $50.14 and its 200-day moving average is $50.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Devon Energy ( NYSE:DVN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The energy company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.18. The company had revenue of $3.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.26 billion. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 37.89% and a net margin of 28.10%. Devon Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 38.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.59 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Devon Energy Co. will post 5.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.84%. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.94%.

In related news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 7,870 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.13, for a total transaction of $402,393.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 210,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,765,319.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

DVN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Devon Energy from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Devon Energy from $70.00 to $62.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Devon Energy from $52.00 to $51.00 in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Devon Energy from $72.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 14th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on Devon Energy from $69.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $64.74.

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Anadarko, Williston, Eagle Ford, and Powder River Basin. The company was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

