The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) Shares Sold by National Pension Service

National Pension Service cut its stake in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) by 20.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,814,235 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 454,233 shares during the period. National Pension Service’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $53,357,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in WMB. Motco lifted its position in Williams Companies by 306.2% in the fourth quarter. Motco now owns 784 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares during the period. ING Groep NV acquired a new stake in shares of Williams Companies in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in Williams Companies by 52.5% during the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 915 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Williams Companies by 1,178.4% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 946 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 872 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its position in Williams Companies by 127.6% in the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,088 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.76% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Williams Companies news, SVP Scott A. Hallam sold 7,194 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total value of $223,014.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 241,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,482,160. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Scott A. Hallam sold 7,194 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total transaction of $223,014.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 241,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,482,160. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Scott A. Hallam sold 7,193 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $237,369.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 226,973 shares in the company, valued at $7,490,109. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 35,969 shares of company stock worth $1,131,439. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Williams Companies Price Performance

NYSE WMB opened at $34.53 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.26. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.80 and a 52-week high of $35.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.44.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.03. Williams Companies had a net margin of 23.07% and a return on equity of 17.35%. The company had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Williams Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 25th. Investors of record on Monday, September 11th will be paid a $0.4475 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 8th. This represents a $1.79 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.18%. Williams Companies’s payout ratio is 82.11%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on WMB shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Williams Companies in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. CIBC assumed coverage on shares of Williams Companies in a research report on Monday, July 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Williams Companies from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Mizuho lifted their target price on Williams Companies from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, Citigroup raised Williams Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Williams Companies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.75.

Williams Companies Profile

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region, as well as various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines.

