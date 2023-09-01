Aviva PLC Increases Position in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Aviva PLC raised its holdings in shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Free Report) by 110.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 223,185 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 117,368 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC owned approximately 0.21% of J. M. Smucker worth $35,123,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in J. M. Smucker by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 135,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,253,000 after acquiring an additional 2,250 shares in the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S boosted its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 223.0% in the first quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 617 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 21.1% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Round Hill Asset Management boosted its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 1.3% in the first quarter. Round Hill Asset Management now owns 7,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,160,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 9.9% in the first quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. 79.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SJM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of J. M. Smucker from an “a-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. Consumer Edge upgraded shares of J. M. Smucker from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $154.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on shares of J. M. Smucker from $135.00 to $142.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of J. M. Smucker from $168.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of J. M. Smucker from $165.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $154.23.

J. M. Smucker Stock Up 0.6 %

SJM traded up $0.80 during trading on Friday, hitting $145.75. The company had a trading volume of 44,511 shares, compared to its average volume of 893,009. The company has a market cap of $14.87 billion, a PE ratio of -155.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.21. The business has a 50-day moving average of $147.61 and a 200-day moving average of $150.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 1-year low of $135.44 and a 1-year high of $163.07.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 29th. The company reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.84 billion. J. M. Smucker had a negative net margin of 1.07% and a positive return on equity of 11.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.67 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 9.53 earnings per share for the current year.

J. M. Smucker Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. This is a boost from J. M. Smucker’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 17th. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio is -455.91%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other J. M. Smucker news, COO John P. Brase sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.86, for a total transaction of $1,488,600.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 15,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,349,010.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other J. M. Smucker news, COO John P. Brase sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.86, for a total transaction of $1,488,600.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 15,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,349,010.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard K. Smucker sold 19,576 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.95, for a total transaction of $2,974,573.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 623,605 shares in the company, valued at $94,756,779.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 42,557 shares of company stock valued at $6,444,151. Company insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

J. M. Smucker Profile

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, toppings, and syrups; jelly products; nut mix products; shortening and oils; frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

