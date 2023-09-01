Aviva PLC Has $34.27 Million Stock Holdings in Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO)

Aviva PLC grew its holdings in Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Free Report) (TSE:BMO) by 3.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 385,064 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 13,496 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Bank of Montreal were worth $34,269,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BMO. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bank of Montreal by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 7,432 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $877,000 after buying an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Bank of Montreal by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 426,005 shares of the bank’s stock worth $50,256,000 after purchasing an additional 22,030 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of Montreal during the 1st quarter worth about $225,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Bank of Montreal by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,478,058 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,651,736,000 after purchasing an additional 1,293,280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, USS Investment Management Ltd grew its holdings in Bank of Montreal by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd now owns 145,939 shares of the bank’s stock worth $17,199,000 after acquiring an additional 3,071 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on BMO shares. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Bank of Montreal from $123.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 21st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Bank of Montreal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of Montreal has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $139.25.

Shares of NYSE BMO traded up $0.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $86.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 42,531 shares, compared to its average volume of 581,588. The stock has a market cap of $62.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Bank of Montreal has a one year low of $81.55 and a one year high of $102.79. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $89.46.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Investors of record on Monday, October 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.11 per share. This is a positive change from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 27th. This represents a $4.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.13%. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.50%.

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, specialized banking programs, treasury and payment solutions, and risk management products for small business and commercial banking customers.

