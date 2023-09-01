Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) Shares Purchased by Aviva PLC

Aviva PLC boosted its stake in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 322,317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 12,930 shares during the period. Aviva PLC owned 0.06% of Intercontinental Exchange worth $33,614,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ICE. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange in the fourth quarter worth $579,605,000. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 45.5% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,114,267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,755,753,000 after buying an additional 5,354,161 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,406,629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,606,466,000 after buying an additional 4,044,744 shares during the period. Veritas Asset Management LLP grew its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 76.9% in the first quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 7,450,402 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $777,002,000 after purchasing an additional 3,239,605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perpetual Ltd bought a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the first quarter worth $205,296,000. 87.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup raised Intercontinental Exchange from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $117.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $125.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $125.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $132.60.

Intercontinental Exchange Stock Up 0.1 %

Intercontinental Exchange stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $118.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 144,991 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,418,628. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $114.58 and its 200 day moving average is $108.75. The company has a market cap of $66.14 billion, a PE ratio of 39.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 52-week low of $88.60 and a 52-week high of $118.79.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 17.64%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.32 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Intercontinental Exchange Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.81%.

Insider Transactions at Intercontinental Exchange

In other news, CFO Warren Gardiner sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.52, for a total transaction of $55,260.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 16,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,771,083. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Intercontinental Exchange news, CFO Warren Gardiner sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.52, for a total value of $55,260.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 16,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,771,083. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Benjamin Jackson sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.54, for a total value of $346,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 125,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,517,254.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,136 shares of company stock valued at $1,034,539 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

