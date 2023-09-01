Aviva PLC Invests $32.87 Million in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Aviva PLC bought a new stake in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 167,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,868,000. Aviva PLC owned 0.09% of L3Harris Technologies at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new position in L3Harris Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Cowa LLC bought a new position in L3Harris Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in L3Harris Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Kalos Management Inc. bought a new position in L3Harris Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 19,100.0% during the 4th quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. 81.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LHX traded up $0.07 on Friday, hitting $178.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,994 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,126,255. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $189.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $194.01. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $174.55 and a fifty-two week high of $255.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.40, a P/E/G ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 0.71.

L3Harris Technologies ( NYSE:LHX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $2.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by $0.03. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 12.82% and a net margin of 4.46%. The firm had revenue of $4.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.23 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.36 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th will be given a dividend of $1.14 per share. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 1st. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 108.57%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $202.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of L3Harris Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $239.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Monday. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $230.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $240.00 price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $233.07.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

