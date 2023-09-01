Aviva PLC Boosts Stake in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Aviva PLC boosted its holdings in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Free Report) by 23.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 107,084 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 20,442 shares during the period. Aviva PLC owned 0.10% of Ameriprise Financial worth $32,821,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AMP. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Ameriprise Financial in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Ameriprise Financial in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new stake in Ameriprise Financial in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new stake in Ameriprise Financial in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 47.8% during the fourth quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 102 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.62% of the company’s stock.

Ameriprise Financial Stock Up 1.2 %

AMP stock traded up $3.98 during trading on Friday, hitting $341.56. 13,714 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 549,369. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $339.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $321.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $249.35 and a 1 year high of $358.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.86, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.47.

Ameriprise Financial Increases Dividend

Ameriprise Financial ( NYSE:AMP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $7.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.29 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $3.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.81 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 15.94% and a return on equity of 82.23%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.81 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 29.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 7th were issued a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. This is a positive change from Ameriprise Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 4th. Ameriprise Financial’s payout ratio is presently 25.36%.

Ameriprise Financial announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, July 26th that permits the company to repurchase $3.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 9.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AMP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ameriprise Financial in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $385.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Ameriprise Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $358.22.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ameriprise Financial

In other news, CEO James M. Cracchiolo sold 9,616 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.00, for a total value of $3,404,064.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 157,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,614,462. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Ameriprise Financial news, CEO James M. Cracchiolo sold 9,616 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.00, for a total value of $3,404,064.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 157,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,614,462. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Walter Stanley Berman sold 13,042 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.55, for a total transaction of $4,584,915.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,048 shares in the company, valued at $2,829,274.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Ameriprise Financial Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

