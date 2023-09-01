Aviva PLC Acquires 15,481 Shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Aviva PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report) by 8.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 194,586 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 15,481 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $32,426,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Quanta Services by 1.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,363,311 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,021,965,000 after buying an additional 182,092 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Quanta Services by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,055,835 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $862,956,000 after purchasing an additional 501,131 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Quanta Services by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,905,283 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $817,416,000 after purchasing an additional 806,157 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Quanta Services by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,758,029 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $626,204,000 after purchasing an additional 20,702 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Quanta Services by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,971,700 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $422,712,000 after purchasing an additional 83,520 shares during the last quarter. 87.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Quanta Services alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on PWR shares. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $186.00 to $219.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Quanta Services in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Northland Securities increased their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $190.00 to $210.00 in a report on Friday, August 4th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $195.00 to $228.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $201.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $199.91.

Insider Transactions at Quanta Services

In other news, VP Dorothy Upperman sold 4,074 shares of Quanta Services stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.87, for a total transaction of $749,086.38. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 13,078 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,404,651.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Quanta Services Price Performance

PWR stock traded up $0.87 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $210.74. The stock had a trading volume of 27,875 shares, compared to its average volume of 827,615. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $200.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $179.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a market cap of $30.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.54 and a beta of 1.08. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $123.25 and a 52-week high of $212.43.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The construction company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by ($0.06). Quanta Services had a net margin of 3.16% and a return on equity of 15.48%. The firm had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.69 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 6.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Quanta Services Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 29th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.15%. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.16%.

Quanta Services Profile

(Free Report)

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries worldwide. The company's Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Quanta Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quanta Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.