Aviva PLC Grows Position in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

Aviva PLC increased its position in shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Free Report) by 27.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,663,509 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 353,881 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $30,875,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Regions Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 169.0% in the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,520 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 955 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 307.5% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,528 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,153 shares during the last quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Regions Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 715.1% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,891 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,659 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.84% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

RF has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Regions Financial in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Regions Financial from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Regions Financial from $20.00 to $22.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Regions Financial from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Regions Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.03.

Insider Transactions at Regions Financial

In other news, EVP Ronald G. Smith sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.93, for a total value of $209,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 281,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,884,490.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Regions Financial Price Performance

RF stock traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $18.55. 401,605 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,663,594. Regions Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $13.94 and a fifty-two week high of $24.33. The stock has a market cap of $17.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.84, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $19.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.84.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 16.54% and a net margin of 26.86%. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Regions Financial Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.18%. This is a boost from Regions Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. Regions Financial’s payout ratio is 34.19%.

Regions Financial Company Profile

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

