Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) Stock Position Lessened by Aviva PLC

Aviva PLC decreased its holdings in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Free Report) by 5.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 705,559 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 43,938 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC owned 0.18% of Ventas worth $30,586,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ventas by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,395 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $827,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ventas by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,043 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,432,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ventas by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 10,355 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $449,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its stake in shares of Ventas by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 56,792 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,558,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in shares of Ventas by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 67,809 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,940,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.48% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

VTR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James raised Ventas from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Mizuho cut their price objective on Ventas from $60.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ventas in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America downgraded Ventas from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Ventas from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ventas presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.08.

Ventas Stock Performance

NYSE VTR traded up $0.23 during trading on Friday, hitting $43.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 39,550 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,236,804. Ventas, Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.33 and a 52 week high of $53.15. The firm has a market cap of $17.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 229.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $46.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33.

Ventas Profile

Ventas Inc, an S&P 500 company, operates at the intersection of two large and dynamic industries healthcare and real estate. Fueled by powerful demographic demand from growth in the aging population, Ventas owns or has investments in a highly diversified portfolio of approximately 1,400 properties in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom.

